Assam special TET admit card 2023 to be out today at ssa.assam.gov.in; steps to download

Assam special TET admit card 2023 releasing today at ssa.assam.gov.in

Assam Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Admit card will be released for the 6th schedule today on the official site of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam Special TET 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023.

There will be two papers - paper 1 and paper 2.

Paper 1 will be for those who wish to be a primary teacher while paper 2 will be for those candidates who intend to be a teacher for the Upper Primary level (classes VI to VIII).

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes for both papers.

The educational qualification required is a Senior Secondary degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.E1.Ed) for example for lower primary. For upper primary teacher, the candidates must hold a graduation degree and 2-year diploma in elementary education

Assam Special TET 2023 Registrations began on March 5, 2023 and the last date to apply was on March 25, 2023.

Steps to download Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023

Visit the official site of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.