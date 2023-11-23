Assam SET 2024: Registrations Begin At sletneonline.co.in

Assam SET 2024 registration started | Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission has officially opened the registration window for the Assam State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the examination by visiting the official website, sletneonline.co.in. Here are the key details prospective candidates need to know:

Registration Dates:

The registration process for Assam SET 2024 has commenced.

Interested candidates must complete the registration by January 8, 2024.

Application Fees:

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200.

Other Backward Classes (OBC) and General (EWS) candidates must submit a fee of Rs 1,050.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates have an application fee of Rs 1,000.

Candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category are required to pay Rs 800.

The deadline to pay the application fees is January 12, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

There is no age limit to apply for the Assam SET 2024.

Candidates should have secured a minimum of 55% (without rounding off) in a master’s degree or equivalent from a UGC-recognized university.

Exam Date and Schedule:

Assam SLET 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 17.

The examination will be conducted in all university centers in the northeastern states.

The exam will consist of two papers held in two separate sessions: the first session from 10 am to 11 am and the second session from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at sletneonline.co.in.

Click on the registration option on the homepage.

Fill in the registration form with the necessary details.

Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fees.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully follow these steps to ensure a smooth application process for the Assam SET 2024.