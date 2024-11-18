 Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in |

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who are eligible for the PET/PST exam can get their Assam Police admit card via slprbassam.in.

The PET and PST exams for Assam Police Constables (Commando Battalions) are slated to begin on November 25. 

How to download PET/PST exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
Delhi AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus' Level As Temperatures Fall; Residents Raise Health Concerns
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
NIA Takes Over 3 Cases In Manipur Violence Amid Escalating Tensions
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
Nalco, Hindalco & Vedanta Shares Surge Almost 10% On NSE After China Rolls Back 13% Tax Rebate On Copper & Aluminium Products
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO
'Celebration Of Indian Culture In Brazil'; PM Modi Welcomed With Vedic Chants In Rio de Janeiro; VIDEO

Step 2: Open the page titled 'Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions'.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your phone number or application number, as well as your birth date.

Read Also
SLPRB Assam Opens Registration For 2024 Police Constable Recruitment
article-image

Step 5: Submit the information.

Step 6: The admission card will be generated.

Step 7: Download and save the admit card.

Step 8: Print out for future reference.

In the case of an error on the admit cards, they must report it immediately. The phone number is 8826762317, and the email is slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to get the latest information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Watch: Mumbai University PhD & LLM Entrance Test Faces 90-Minute Delay Due To Technical Glitch,...

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Declared! Check Required Documents, What's Next?

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 Declared! Check Required Documents, What's Next?

AILET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

AILET 2025 Registration Window Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!

Gujarat: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student In Patan Dies After Being Forced To Stand For 3 Hours During...

Gujarat: 18-Year-Old MBBS Student In Patan Dies After Being Forced To Stand For 3 Hours During...