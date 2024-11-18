Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in |

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has issued admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who are eligible for the PET/PST exam can get their Assam Police admit card via slprbassam.in.

The PET and PST exams for Assam Police Constables (Commando Battalions) are slated to begin on November 25.

How to download PET/PST exam admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprbassam.in.

Step 2: Open the page titled 'Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions'.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your phone number or application number, as well as your birth date.

Step 5: Submit the information.

Step 6: The admission card will be generated.

Step 7: Download and save the admit card.

Step 8: Print out for future reference.

In the case of an error on the admit cards, they must report it immediately. The phone number is 8826762317, and the email is slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to get the latest information.