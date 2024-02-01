SLPRB Assam Opens Registration For 2024 Police Constable Recruitment

Representative Image |

On February 1, 2024, the State Level Police Recruitment Board, or SLPRB Assam, opened registration for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024. The deadline for registering is February 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed the H.S.L.C. or an equivalent test from an approved board or council in order to be considered for the positions. The age range for this requirement should be 18 to 40 as of January 1, 2024. In Assam, candidates need to register their names with a local employment exchange.

Applicants can apply for the Constable positions at slprbassam.in, the SLPRB's official website.

Direct link - click on this link to apply directly on the website.

Read Also Key Factors To Keep In Mind While Applying For A Used Car Loan

How to apply?

Go to slprbassam.in to access the official SLPRB website.

Select the link labeled Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2024 that appears on the main page.

After entering your registration information, click "Submit."

Fill out the application after logging in to your account.

Send in the application fee payment.

Press the submit button to download the page.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Application fees are not going to be charged. Candidates can visit the SLPRB, Assam official website for additional pertinent information.