Assam Merges Education Boards To Form Unified Assam State School Education Board

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the merger of the School Education Board of Assam and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council to form a unified Assam State School Education Board. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to modernize school education for the 21st century.

On platform X, Chief Minister Sarma shared: "In a major milestone towards advancing our education sector and in conformity with NEP 2020, we have merged SEBA and AHSEC to create a unified Assam State School Education Board. The new board will align school education with the needs of the 21st century."

"In school education, the National Education Policy 2020 stresses on the core values and principle that education must develop not only the cognitive skills, that is, - both 'foundational skills' of literacy and numeracy and 'higher-order' skills such as critical thinking and problem solving - but also, social and emotional skills - also referred to as 'soft skills' -including cultural awareness and empathy, perseverance and grit, teamwork, leadership, communication, among others," as per Ministry of Education.

Additionally, Assam Governor Lakshman Acharya has announced the appointment of RC Jain as Chairman and Rukma Gohain Baruah, the former Chairman of AHSEC, as Vice-Chairman of the Assam State School Education Board. They will serve a term of 3 years or until the age of 70, whichever comes first, starting from the notification date.

The NEP 2020 is based on five guiding pillars: access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. It aims to equip youth to address national and global challenges effectively, according to the Ministry of Education.

