Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024 Out At sebaonline.org

ANI

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the results for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 today, June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access their results by visiting the official SEBA website.

Exam Date: May 28 to June 3, 2024

Exam Result: 21 June, 2024

How to check the Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, sebaonline.org

Search for the link specifically labeled for Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024 on the homepage and click on it.

On the results page, enter your roll number as required.

Once you submit your login credentials, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details on the result page for accuracy.

Save the page digitally.

It’s advisable to download the result page and print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must score a minimum of 30% to pass the compartmental exams. For any further details or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official SEBA website.