Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared At dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in; What's Next?

Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Assam) has officially released the Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result for BTech admissions. Candidates who participated in the first round of counselling can now check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website, dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in. Candidates can check their results using their login information.

The seat allotment was determined using the candidate's Assam CEE 2026 rank, category, seat availability, reservation policy, and choices made during the counselling process. The seat allotment was determined using the candidate's Assam CEE 2026 rank, category, seat availability, reservation policy, and choices made during the counselling process.

Candidates who have been assigned a seat must complete the admission formalities within the time frame specified to confirm their seat. Candidates who have been assigned a seat must complete the admission formalities within the time frame specified to confirm their seat.

Direct Link To Access Result

Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, dte-assambtech.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: Click the Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link.

Step 3: Login with your registered application number and password.

Step 4: The seat allocation status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment letter for future references.

Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required

Assam CEE 2026 Admit Card and Rank Card

Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter

Class 10, Class 12 Mark Sheet and Certificate

Category Certificate and PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Valid Photo ID Proof amd Passport-size Photographs

Any other documents specified by DTE Assam

Assam CEE 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's Next?

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in Round 1 should complete the following steps within the prescribed deadlines:

Confirm your acceptance of the allotted seat through the counselling portal.

Pay the required seat acceptance or token fee, if applicable.

Download and save the seat allotment letter for future reference.

Visit the allotted institute with all original documents for verification and complete the admission process by the reporting deadline.