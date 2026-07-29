Assam Board Announces Free Duplicate Certificates For Flood-Hit Students; Self-Declaration To Replace Police Report

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced a special relief measure for students affected by the recent floods by waiving the fees for obtaining duplicate academic documents.

According to a notification issued on July 29, 2026, students from the flood-hit districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat can now obtain duplicate copies of their pass certificate, admit card, marksheet, and registration card related to the HSLC/AHM and Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations without paying any fee.

As I announced yesterday, the notification has been issued for the free issuance of duplicate admit cards, marksheets and other documents to flood affected students in the four districts.



No police report is required. A self-declaration will suffice.@ranojpeguassam pic.twitter.com/ecDKfjbeFF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026

The board said the decision was taken in view of the extensive damage caused by the recent floods, which left many students without their essential academic documents.

Soon after the notification was issued, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on X, reaffirming the state government's commitment to supporting affected students.

"As I announced yesterday, the notification has been issued for the free issuance of duplicate admit cards, marksheets, and other documents to flood-affected students in the four districts. No police report is required. A self-declaration will suffice."

Assam Minister of School Education and Higher Education Ranoj Pegu also shared the announcement on X, saying, "To support students who lost their academic documents in the recent floods, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to issue duplicate HSLC/AHM and HS Final Pass Certificates, Admit Cards, Marksheets, and Registration Cards free of cost for flood victims from Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts. Applicants can apply online by uploading a self-certification declaring themselves as flood-affected persons. No police report is required. This special relief measure aims to ease the difficulties faced by affected students."

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝-𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬.



To support students who lost their academic documents in the recent floods, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has decided to issue duplicate HSLC/AHM & HS Final Pass… pic.twitter.com/uQRZYAQ0XZ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 29, 2026

Eligible applicants can submit their requests through the official online portals. Students seeking duplicate documents for the HSLC/AHM examinations can apply through sebaservices.in, while those requiring HS Final Examination documents can apply via ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The notification also clarifies that applicants do not need to upload a police report while applying. Instead, they must submit a self-declaration certifying that they are flood-affected, simplifying the application process for those who have lost their academic records during the floods.

ASSEB said the fee waiver is a temporary special relief measure aimed at ensuring that flood-affected students can replace their academic documents without any financial burden and continue their education or admission-related processes without disruption.