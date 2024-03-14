Assam CEE 2024 Registration Process Begins At astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has initiated the application process for the highly anticipated Assam Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE) 2024. Aspiring candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can now embark on their application journey by visiting the official website of the university, astu.ac.in.

Key Dates to Remember:

Commencement of online registration - March 14, 2024

Deadline for online registration - April 3, 2024

Issue of Admit Cards - Scheduled 15 days prior to the examination

Date set for the Assam CEE 2024 examination - June 2, 2024

Application Fee Details:

The application fee for Assam CEE 2024 is set at Rs 1100.

Application Process:

Visit to official website, astu.ac.in to commence the registration process.

On the homepage, locate and click on 'CEE-2024 Online Application Submission (Click here)'.

Upon clicking, a new page will emerge, prompting candidates to register and furnish necessary information.

Proceed to fill in the application form meticulously.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1100 via the online payment facility available on the university's official website.

After paying the fee, submit your application and retain a printout for future reference.

For further clarifications and detailed information, applicants are advised to peruse the official website of the Assam Science and Technology University.