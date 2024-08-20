Assam AHSEC 2024 Class 12 Rechecking Result Declared For All Streams; Check Details Here | PTI

The Assam Board Exam 2024 rechecking results have been made available on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council's (AHSEC) official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. For the Higher Secondary (HS) final year exams, the rechecking results have been made public for a number of streams, including the Vocational (New Course) stream, the Arts and Commerce streams, and the Science stream.

Students should be aware that their individual schools will provide them their updated grade reports.

How to check?



-AHSEC's official website may be found at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

-Select the "Online Application Processing System for Rechecking of Answer Scripts" link from the webpage.

Read Also Assam Class 12 Board Exam: Check AHSEC HS Stream Wise Topper List

-Choose the applicable course that you applied for.

-After entering the necessary information, select "View Result."

-A screen display of the outcome will occur.

-Examine the outcome and save it to your file. Make a copy of the outcome for your records.



AHSEC 2024

The final examination for the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) was held from February 12 to March 13, 2024. Between May 15 and May 22, 2024, students could apply for rechecking; the results of the rechecking were made public on July 16, 2024.

Between May 15 to May 22, 2024, students who were unhappy with their initial results—which were released in May—had the chance to request a review.

88.64% students passed Assam board class 12 exam, with a pass percentage of Arts (88.24%) Sc (90.29%) Com (88.28%) Voc (85.78%).

273908 students had appeared the exam; 242794 students have passed.