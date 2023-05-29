Assam: 7 students of engineering college died in road accident

7 students of engineering college killed in Road accident | IANS

Guwahati: Seven students of Assam Engineering College were killed and six others injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Monday, police said. According to locals, the accident took place around 2 A.M., when a Scorpio vehicle in which the students were travelling lost control, crossed over a divider and crashed into a pick up van that was coming from the opposite side of the road in the Jalukbari area.

It is learned that 10 students were inside the Scorpio car when it met with the accident. The vehicle was rented by the students. Seven students died on the spot. Three others were brought to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) under critical conditions.

The seven deceased students have been identified as Arindam Bhallal (Guwahati), Niyor Deka (Golaghat district), Kaushik Mohan (Charaideo district), Upangshu Sarmah (Nagaon district, Rajkiran Bhuyan (Majuli district), Emon Gayan (Dibrugarh) and Kaushik Baruah (Mangaldoi).

Three persons, who were in the pick-up van which was hit by the scorpio, were also admitted to GMCH in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased students were sent for autopsy. Several students of the Engineering college gathered in the GMCH.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences over the accident. He wrote on Twitter, "Extremely anguished by the loss of young and precious lives in the road accident at Jalukbari. My deepest condolences to their parents and families. Have spoken to authorities at GMCH. All possible medical assistance is being provided to those injured."