'Aspirations Of Millions, Trust Of Every Indian': PM Narendra Modi Marks UPSC's 100 Years, Hails Its Legacy & Role In Nation-Building | Watch | X / @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam and hailed the institution’s century-long legacy, describing its journey as a celebration of the aspirations of millions of young Indians and the trust placed in it by the people.

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The programme marked the culmination of year-long celebrations that commenced on October 1 last year to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a UPSC Centenary Commemorative Coin, a commemorative stamp and a book titled ‘100 Landmark Judgements - Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India’.

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Addressing the gathering, PM Modi also praised Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national working with flydubai, the lower-cost sister carrier of Emirates Airlines, for his bravery during an incident on Wednesday.

“The incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind and courage. Indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy,” PM Modi said.

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“This feat by Smit fills us with pride. Today, I also spoke with his father, Bhupendra; his mother, Gita; and his wife, Sonal. He is currently undergoing treatment. Today, the entire world is proud of him. I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit’s long life and excellent health, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India,” he added.

Speaking about the UPSC, PM Modi said the centenary was not merely an occasion to celebrate the completion of 100 years, but also an opportunity to recognise the institution’s contribution to the country.

“Today is not only a celebration of 100 years of the UPSC, but also a celebration of its legacy. It is a celebration of the aspiration that millions of young people live every year. It is a celebration of the trust that every Indian has in this institution,” he said.

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“I want to congratulate everyone who is involved in this journey. They have taken the institution to a new height,” the Prime Minister added.

Recalling the history of the civil services and the role of prominent leaders, PM Modi referred to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his association with the civil service examination.

“When I was viewing the gallery, in 1920, Subhas Chandra Bose passed through this process, so all the information is there. I noticed that at that time, there was British rule, but they used to have papers in Sanskrit,” he said.

“Subhas Babu had written in the Sanskrit language. On this occasion, I will remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. They did not have the challenge of becoming free or independent, but they had the challenge of running the country,” PM Modi said.

Referring to Sardar Patel’s contribution to institution-building, the Prime Minister said, “The steel frame the country needed at that time, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had given that steel frame. He made this institution a main pillar of independent India and empowered it.”

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PM Modi further said, "As part of this 100-year journey, a memorial, a postage stamp and a coin have just been released here. A compilation of 100 important case laws has also been released. I pay my respects to all the distinguished personalities associated with this 100-year journey and extend my best wishes to all of you. I was just visiting a small gallery that has been set up here. I would also urge all of you to visit it; it will take only 10-15 minutes, so please do take a look."

The UPSC completed 100 years on Thursday. According to the Press Information Bureau, the commission’s institutional journey began on October 1, 1926, when India’s first Public Service Commission was constituted as an advisory body whose chairman and members were appointed by the Secretary of State in London.

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Over the century that followed, the commission evolved in terms of its structure, status and responsibilities, eventually becoming an independent constitutional body.

The centenary programme witnessed participation of stakeholders from across the country, including chairmen and members of State Public Service Commissions, senior officers of the Government of India, academicians, UPSC officials and other dignitaries.

The event was part of a two-day programme organised by the UPSC on September 30 and October 1 to mark the completion of a century of its institutional journey.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)