Asia University Rankings 2023: 75 Institutes From India Feature in List; Japan at Top With 117

The 11th edition of 'Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings' 2023 list is released on Thursday. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is ranked 48th, highest ranked University from India, the second highest ranked university from India is JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

The Times said, "India, which has traditionally been a larger contributor to the top 200 ranks than its neighbours, had only a slight boost in representation in this year’s league tables, with 18 universities – one more than last year. Meanwhile, its highest-ranking university, the Indian Institute of Science, slipped to 48th place – its lowest rank since 2015, when it first entered the ranking."

Tsinghua University from China is the highest ranked University with a score of 88.2, Peking University again from China is at 2nd place with a score of 87.83. At 3rd position is National University of Singapore scoring 87.2.

Most universities in THE Asian University rankings 2023 are from:

Japan (117)

China (95)

India (75)

Iran (65)

Turkey (61)

India is showing a year-on-year increase in participation with 71 universities in the rankings last year and 63 in 2021.

Bangladesh's Debut

This year’s top 200 list also includes two institutions from Bangladesh for the first time: the University of Dhaka, which moves up from the 251-300 band to 186th place; and North South University, which was not ranked last year and is now 192nd.

Iran's Performance

Iran improved significantly in this year’s rankings, with 65 universities in the 2023 rankings, up from 58 last year, and nine institutions in the top 100 three more than last year.

For Iran's upgradation in the list, Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, professor of global thought and comparative philosophies at SOAS University of London, said the anti-government demonstrations were “a direct effect of a highly educated society outgrowing a conservative state”.

Thailand and Indonesia each have 18 universities in the rankings – more than last year. This year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year.

