 Ashoka University Offers Scholarships For 2025-26 Young India Fellowship; Up To 100% Waiver on Tuition, Residence, & Stipends Available, Check Details
Ashoka University announced that all Fellows in the 2025-26 Young India Fellowship (YIF) cohort will receive scholarships ranging from 25% to full waivers on tuition, residence, meals, and stipends.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Ashoka University | Representative Image

Ashoka University has announced that all fellows admitted to its flagship postgraduate program, the Young India Fellowship (YIF), will receive partial or full scholarships for the 2025-26 cohort.

Scholarship Details

The scholarships will range from a 25% waiver on tuition to a 100% waiver on tuition, residence, and meals, along with a stipend for financial assistance. Notably, all fellows who receive an offer of admission are guaranteed a minimum 25% tuition waiver, with some also being awarded the prestigious Chancellor's Merit Scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates of all age groups and nationalities, from diverse academic, professional, geographical, and socioeconomic backgrounds, who hold a recognized undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2025 (including final-year students at the time of application) are eligible to apply for the YIF.

Important Dates

Admission Process Commenced: October 15, 2024

Application Round 1 Deadline: January 5, 2025

Round 2 Deadline: March 10, 2025

Application Process

Following the assessment of applications, shortlisted candidates will be invited for personal interviews.

Select candidates may also be interviewed for the Chancellor's Merit Scholarship.

Additionally, candidates admitted or placed on the waitlist will have the opportunity to apply for need-based Financial Aid, which goes up to a full waiver on the entire fee, along with stipends for additional assistance.

Check the official website for more details: Link

