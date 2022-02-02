As NET exam nears, candidates confident; experts say comprehension key

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( NET) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency is set to start soon, with its application form scheduled to release in March.

The exams, which are conducted twice a year, consists of two papers for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities and colleges. The first attempt for the examination would be conducted from the first week of June 2022, with the second one scheduled for December 2022. The delay in the examinations could be explained by the series of postponements that happened in 2021 due to the second wave of Covid and the clashing of NET exam dates with other entrance tests which made the exam conducting body, NTA, reschedule the exam again and again.

"I think I would be attempting the exam twice if I am not able to clear it in the first attempt," said Shivani Satam, a NET candidate who graduated with a Bachelor of Mass Media and is currently pursuing her masters. "An exam like NET would help me improve my CV and make it possible for me to explore teaching opportunities," she added.

While Paper 1 consists of sections such as Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, ICT, People and Environment and Higher Education System, all being 10 marks each, for paper 2 candidates have to choose their respective elective subjects from the given 81 subjects.

Sayali Kadam, a candidate who is currently pursuing her Master's in Communication and Journalism, said that having no negative marking in the exams is a benefit and is hoping that Covid doesn't play spoilsport as it did with other exams. "I feel confident about the exams as I am well versed with most of the sections because of my background in mass media and hope to clear it so that I can get the certificate," added Sayali who believes that attempting NET also gives her an experience of a competitive exam and increases her chances of earning more with a teaching job. Sayali told the Free Press Journal that she hasn't yet decided on pursuing a Ph.D. in the future but will soon. The passing percentage for NET candidates is 40%.

"Having good comprehension skills and awareness of current affairs, general knowledge is really important and that's what I would recommend the students to rely upon rather than any form of rot learning," suggested Akash Purswani, the Head of Department of Advertising and Entertainment at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College. "Go to the centre with a calm and composed mind, at the end of the day what matters is how well you perform in the field of teaching not how many books you read specifically for the exam," he added.

"Start concentrating on developing an organized way to ace the exam by learning the fundamental concepts of the respective subjects. Instead of adopting an impractical way to truly grasp each topic, maintain a systematic approach by taking down notes and keywords regularly," recommended Dr. Saranya Thaloor, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication of SK Somaiya at Somaiya Vidyavihar University, who qualified NET-Junior Research Fellowship exams in 2011. "I feel that if the aspirant holds a clear view on the basic aspects of the topics, there is no need of enrolling in any coaching institute for the NET exam. Time management plays an integral part in facilitating the learning process and cracking the exam in a single attempt. Maintaining contacts with qualified aspirants for suggestions and guidance will also help the candidate bring in a holistic approach to learning," Dr. Thaloor added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:30 PM IST