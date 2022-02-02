Medical University students seek President's approval to euthanize

Students at the Glocal Medical College have written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for his permission to euthanize. They are troubled by the closure of their university, which is now de-recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). In a letter, the students said Glocal Medical College admitted 66 students for its MBBS course in 2016. However, just three months later, the institute was de-recognized.

The letter claimed that the college management kept them in the dark about this, and continued the course for five years. They said that after exercising all possible options, including moving to the Allahabad high court, the students are hopeless, and, therefore, seek to end their lives.

Responding to these allegations, Glocal University vice-chancellor Aqeel Ahmed claimed that though the college wants the students to complete their degree, it was, in fact, on the appeal of these students that the MCI canceled the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to it."They filed a writ petition in the high court, and then in the Supreme Court. On both occasions, the plea was dismissed. Despite this, we continue to stand with our students," Ahmed said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:25 PM IST