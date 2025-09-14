 Arunachal Pradesh Education Department Issues Reminder To Teachers To Assume Their New Posts Without Delay
PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Arunachal Pradesh Education Department Issues Reminder To Teachers To Assume Their New Posts Without Delay | File Pic (Representative Image)

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh education department has issued a reminder to all district education officials to immediately relieve all teachers who have been transferred to assume their new posts without delay.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak on Saturday directed department officials to submit a district-wise report detailing the names and current posts of transferred teachers, the dates on which they were relieved from their old schools, and the dates of their joining at their new postings. The reports are to be submitted before Monday.

In the directive, the official warned of strict action under relevant service rules against defaulting officers.

However, many teachers are unwilling to leave their current places of posting, with some producing medical certificates and joint posting of spouses as an excuse.

The situation recently escalated in West Kameng district, where a students' body announced a bandh call to protest the issue. The bandh was later withdrawn after local MLAs assured that the matter would be taken up with higher authorities.

