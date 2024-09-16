 Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationArunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download

Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download

Candidates can download their APSSB CHSL admit cards from the APSSB website (apssb.nic.in) starting September 16, 2024, 3:00 PM, until October 6, 2024, 9:00 AM.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Arunachal APSSB |

The admit card for the 2024 Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination is available from the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Admit cards will be available for download to those who have enrolled and are qualified to take the test. The admit card is now available at apssb.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the APSSB website (apssb.nic.in) starting September 16, 2024, 3:00 PM, until October 6, 2024, 9:00 AM.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

"Admit cards for the written examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination-2024 and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (Higher Secondary Level)-2024 will be available for download on the APSSB portal w.e.f. 16/09/2024 (03:00 PM) till 06/10/2024 (09:00 AM)," read the official notification.

"Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 30/09/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter," it added.

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download
Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors Underway At Kalighat
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Read Also
XAT 2025 Mock Test To Be Held On September 25 For MBA, PGDM Programmes, Know Exam Pattern & Other...
article-image

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

In order to fill 53 positions, a recruitment exam is being held. The PET and PST exams are scheduled for October 6 and October 16, respectively. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!

SBI Is Hiring: Apply for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts By October 4!

SBI Is Hiring: Apply for 1,497 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts By October 4!

'Wanted To Make Money': Bihar Professor Films Reels Instead of Teaching, Uses Students as Cameramen

'Wanted To Make Money': Bihar Professor Films Reels Instead of Teaching, Uses Students as Cameramen

Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam

Cheating Material Found In Women's Undergarments During ADRE Grade 3 Exam In Assam

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Spot Round 1 Schedule OUT; Check Important Guidelines Here