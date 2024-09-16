Arunachal Pradesh APSSB Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Admit Cards OUT; Check Steps To Download

Arunachal APSSB |

The admit card for the 2024 Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination is available from the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). Admit cards will be available for download to those who have enrolled and are qualified to take the test. The admit card is now available at apssb.nic.in, the official website. Candidates can download their admit cards from the APSSB website (apssb.nic.in) starting September 16, 2024, 3:00 PM, until October 6, 2024, 9:00 AM.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

"Admit cards for the written examination of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination-2024 and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (Higher Secondary Level)-2024 will be available for download on the APSSB portal w.e.f. 16/09/2024 (03:00 PM) till 06/10/2024 (09:00 AM)," read the official notification.

"Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 30/09/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter," it added.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Having a valid admit card is a must for all candidates to take the exam. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam.

In order to fill 53 positions, a recruitment exam is being held. The PET and PST exams are scheduled for October 6 and October 16, respectively. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.