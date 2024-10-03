APSSB Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For Over 300 Vacancies; Direct Link To Apply Inside

APSSB Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

The Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination 2024 online application period will end on the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) today, October 3. Eligible students can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in.



The tentative date of the written examination is December 8, 2024, and the PET/PST date is January 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 309 vacancies.

Application fees



The application cost is non-refundable and is Rs. 200 for general candidates and Rs. 150 for APST candidates. Individuals with disabilities (PwD) are not required to pay the fees.

How to apply?

-Go to apssb.nic.in, the official website.

-Navigate to the "Apply" tab on the home screen.

-Select the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination 2024 application link.

-Sign up and continue with the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Print this page off for your records.

Direct link to apply

Official Notice

The official notice stated that the candidates must present one or more picture identification documents, such as an Aadhaar card, a voter ID card, a driver's license, a PAN card, or any other document issued by the government. They must bring both the admission card and the same lD card in original form to the examination centre, failing which they won't be permitted to take the test. It is also important to note that the identity proof should have all the necessary details, including candidate's name and father's name.

Here’s the official notification.