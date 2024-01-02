 APSCHE To Release Phase II Seat Allotment Result For AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 On January 2
Check the AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 phase II seat allotment result released by APSCHE on January 2.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the phase II seat allotment result on January 2. Candidates who have participated in the AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 can check the seat allotment result on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in after 6 pm.

The seat allotment result will be crucial for candidates to know the college they have been allotted, and they can report to the assigned college from January 3 to January 5.

To check the AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 seat allotment result, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the APLAWCET 2023 seat allotment result link.

Step 3. Enter your login details.

Step 4. Check the seat allotment result.

Step 5. Download and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates are recommended to arrive at the assigned college during the specified dates in order to guarantee their admission.

The allocation of seats is a vital part of the admission procedure, as it decides which college the candidate will be admitted to, taking into account their preferences and qualifications.

RECENT STORIES

