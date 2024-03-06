APSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the registration process for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024, starting today, March 6, 2024. Here's all you need to know to apply for this examination:
Date and Time:
Registration begins: March 6, 2024
Last date without late fee: April 7, 2024
Examination dates: May 6 and May 7, 2024
Exam Shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 5 pm
Exam Duration: 150 minutes (2.5 hours)
Fees:
Open/General (OC) category: Rs 650
Backward Class (BC) category: Rs 600
Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) categories: Rs 550
How to Apply:
Visit APSCHE’s official website at apsche.ap.gov.in.
Click on the AP ICET 2024 registration link.
Register yourself and log in with the provided credentials.
Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee online.
Check all details and submit the form.
Exam Pattern:
Total Marks: 200
Sections: Analytical Ability, Communication Ability, Mathematical Ability
Total Questions: 200
The exam will be conducted online over two days, with each day having two shifts. AP ICET 2024 offers admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses in state management institutes.