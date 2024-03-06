 APSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply

APSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply

APSCHE has opened registration for AP ICET 2024. Apply now for this entrance test for MBA and MCA courses. Registration begins on March 6, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the registration process for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024, starting today, March 6, 2024. Here's all you need to know to apply for this examination:

Date and Time:  

Registration begins: March 6, 2024  

Last date without late fee: April 7, 2024  

Examination dates: May 6 and May 7, 2024  

Exam Shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 5 pm  

Exam Duration: 150 minutes (2.5 hours)

Fees:  

Open/General (OC) category: Rs 650  

Backward Class (BC) category: Rs 600  

Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) categories: Rs 550

How to Apply:

Visit APSCHE’s official website at apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the AP ICET 2024 registration link.

Register yourself and log in with the provided credentials.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Check all details and submit the form.

Read Also
JKBOSE 12th Exam 2024: Board Warns Students Against Carrying Weapons | Exam Guidelines
article-image

Exam Pattern:

Total Marks: 200  

Sections: Analytical Ability, Communication Ability, Mathematical Ability  

Total Questions: 200  

The exam will be conducted online over two days, with each day having two shifts. AP ICET 2024 offers admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA) courses in state management institutes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi High Court Increases Income Limit For EWS Admissions In Schools

Delhi High Court Increases Income Limit For EWS Admissions In Schools

HC Seeks Centre, UGC's Response To Plea Against Enrolment In ABC With DigiLocker Through Aadhaar

HC Seeks Centre, UGC's Response To Plea Against Enrolment In ABC With DigiLocker Through Aadhaar

APSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply

APSCHE Opens Registration for AP ICET 2024: Here's How to Apply

Delhi Govt Forms Child Safety Monitoring Committee To Check Students' Security In Schools

Delhi Govt Forms Child Safety Monitoring Committee To Check Students' Security In Schools

TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins At edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins At edcet.tsche.ac.in