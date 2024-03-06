JKBOSE 12th Exam 2024: Board Warns Students Against Carrying Weapons | Exam Guidelines

Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is commencing the Class 12 board exam for 2024 starting today. As per the JK Board date sheet 2024, the Class 12 annual theory exam will run until March 28, with the Geography exam scheduled for today.

In a recent update, the J-K Board has released guidelines for the Class 12 board exams. All students will undergo frisking by the superintendent, invigilators, inspectors, and members of the vigilance squad during the examination.

Students are instructed to write their roll numbers in the designated boxes on the right-hand side of the answer book's title page. The general English exam is slated for March 9. The JKBOSE 12th answer book comprises 28 pages, including the title and back page. Any discrepancies in the number of pages must be reported to the centre superintendent.

JKBOSE Board Exam 2024: Policies on Unfair Means and Penalties

According to the guidelines, students caught using unfair means risk disqualification for up to five years.

Students are prohibited from including their name, school's name, or any identifying marks in their answers. Notes or other materials related to the exam, whether handwritten or printed, are not permitted.

Additionally, possession of any high-tech gadgets such as mobile phones, transmitter pens, or bluetooth headsets during the exam is strictly prohibited. The board also warns against carrying weapons in or around the exam hall.

Any actions facilitating cheating, such as writing on the body or furniture, will be considered unfair means. Other punishable offenses include misconduct with officials inside or outside the exam hall, unauthorized seat changes, or taking the exam at a different test centre.