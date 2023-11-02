APSC Mains Result 2023 Declared: Assam PSC CCE Main Results Out

APSC Mains Result 2023 Declared | Unsplash

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has officially announced the results of the APSC Mains Exam 2023, which was conducted on July 8, 9, and 10, 2023. The results were made public on November 2, 2023, and are now available for candidates to check on the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Mains Exam is a crucial step in the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) selection process. Candidates who have successfully passed the mains examination are now eligible to proceed to the interview round, which is scheduled to begin on November 16, 2023.

To access their results, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the "APSC Mains Result 2023" link.

3. A PDF file will open, containing the roll numbers of successful candidates.

4. Download the file and retain a hard copy for future reference.

As per the official notice, the interview schedule will be published shortly.

The APSC CCE recruitment drive began with online registrations opening on April 20, 2023, and concluding on May 8, 2023. The primary objective of this drive is to fill a total of 913 vacancies within the organization. For further information and details regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to refer to the official APSC website.

