 APSC Computer Operator Exam Scheduled for September 8; Admit Cards Awaited
The Assam Public Service Commission will conduct the recruitment exam for 17 Computer Operator posts on September 8. The admit cards for the same will be released on August 30, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
APSC Computer Operator Exam Timetable 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the exam schedule for the APSC recruitment to the post of Computer Operator. The exam will be conducted on September 8, 2024, from 10:00 am to noon. This recruitment exam aims to fill 17 vacant positions. The test will be conducted using an OMR-based screening method.

Candidates appearing for the exam, can now check the exam schedule and other details on the official website at www.apsc.nic.in.

"The Assam Public Service Commission will hold the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission," the notification reads.

Timetable

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: The file will now open on your screen

Step 4: Go through the date carefully

Step 5: Save and download for future

"No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The list of candidates shall be uploaded on 28-08-2024 and e-Admission Cerlificate on 30-08-2024 in the Commission's official website (www.apsc.nic.in)," it further mentioned.

The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card download link

Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.

Step 4: Your computer will display the admit card.

Step 5: Go through the data.

In order for any candidate to take the exam, they must have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates who do not possess a valid admit card be permitted to take the exam. It is anticipated that the exam admit cards will be released shortly. Upon release, the candidates who meet the requirements to take the exam can download and view their admit card electronically.

