APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Exam Date Revised; New Schedule Announced

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced a change in the exam date for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. According to the latest notification, candidates must take note of the following updates:

Revised Exam Date:

The APSC CCE Prelims 2023, initially scheduled for March 17, will now be held on March 18, 2024.

Exam Centers:

The examination will take place across 32 district headquarters.

Candidates are advised to verify the updated schedule and their respective exam centers.

Admit Cards:

Admit cards for the revised examination date will be issued in due course of time.

Applicants are urged to regularly check the official website of APSC (apsc.nic.in) for updates and download their admit cards promptly.

Vacancy:

The APSC aims to fill 235 vacancies across various departments including Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and others through this recruitment drive. Candidates must prepare diligently to seize this opportunity.

APSC CCE Exam 2024: Paper Pattern Overview

The APSC CCE exam comprises three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Here's a brief outline of the exam pattern:

Preliminary Exam:

Consists of two papers, each carrying 200 marks. The subjects covered include General Studies 1 and General Studies 2.

Mains Exam:

Comprises six papers with a total weightage of 1500 marks. These papers assess candidates across various subjects crucial for administrative roles.

Interview Round:

Candidates who clear the prelims and mains move on to the interview round, which carries 275 marks. This phase evaluates candidates' personality, communication skills, and suitability for administrative positions.

Applicants are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and allocate their preparation time effectively.