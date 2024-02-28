 APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Admit Card Release: Exam Date Revised To March 18
Get ready for the APSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2023! Admit cards now available for download on apsc.nic.in. Exam date revised to March 18, 2024. Visit the official website for more details and updates.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will issue the admit cards today, February 27, for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2023.

The commission announced that e-Admission Certificates will not be mailed. Instead, candidates are advised to email any questions to cceapsc@gmail.com between February 27, 2024, and March 10, 2024, by 5:00 PM.

These cards can be obtained from the commission's official website, apsc.nic.in.

Before the admit cards were released, the commission had already provided the application statuses and roll numbers of candidates, allowing them to easily check their details.

To access their APSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Go to the area where you can download e-admission certificates for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination -2023.

3. Provide the required details when prompted on the login window.

4. Save and Download the admit card on your screen.

article-image

The revised examination date for the APSC CCE Prelims is now March 18, 2024, instead of the originally scheduled March 17, 2024.

The General Studies paper 1 exam will take place from 10 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 will follow from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates should regularly check the commission's website for more information and updates.

