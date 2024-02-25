Assam Government Introduces Tribal Languages In Schools, Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | PTI

To protect the interests of tribal communities and in compliance with the National Education Policy, 2020, the Government of Assam is making a major move by introducing six tribal languages as mediums of instruction in the foundational stage of schooling. The decision was made following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.



The Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deori, and Dimasa are among the six tribal languages. In addition, the cabinet decided to designate Manipuri as an Associate official language in the Assamese districts of Karimganj, Hojai, Hailakandi, and Cachar.

In addition, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan—Nogoria guidelines, which aim to empower women through entrepreneurship, were endorsed by the Assam cabinet. The Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan (MAAA) and Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA) programs of the Mega Mission Society – Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS – CMSGUY) have a significant allocation of Rs. 1000 crore set aside in the FY 2023–2024 budget for the purpose of assisting rural women entrepreneurs.

Significance of the decision

Assam's dedication to cultural diversity and inclusive education is demonstrated by the decision to incorporate tribal languages into the curriculum. Sarma's focus on empowering women via entrepreneurship highlights the government's initiatives for rural development and economic empowerment. The funding of infrastructure projects demonstrates the state's commitment to improving connectivity and promoting growth in a number of industries.