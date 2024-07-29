APSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Exam On August 4; Check Admit Card, Timing, And More!

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Exam | APSC

APSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Exam 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct a recruitment exam for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) on August 4, 2024. The exam will be conducted in 2 sessions at various centres across the state. The first session will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the second session will be held from 01:30 pm to 03:30 pm. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper II, and it will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format.

APSC released the admit cards for the aforementioned exam on July 19, 2024. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post can download their admit cards from the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can also click here to download the admit card directly.

The name of the candidate, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at apsc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.

Step 4: Your computer will display the admit card.

Step 5: Examine the information.

Step 6: Save and download for future use

In order for any candidate to take the exam, they must have a valid admit card. Under no circumstances will candidates be permitted to appear for the exam if they do not have a valid admit card. The admit card can be downloaded and accessed online by candidates who meet the requirements to take the exam.

Screening Process

There will be two papers in the screening exam:

- Paper I: Mechanical Engineering; questions center around this field of study

- General Studies & General English (questions on general studies and general English) in Paper II

Applicants should be aware that Paper I will evaluate their mechanical engineering knowledge, while Paper II will assess their general studies and English language proficiency.