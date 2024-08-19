APPSC Opens Applications for 25 Lecturer Posts: Apply by September 4; All Important Details Inside!

APPSC |

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment exam for the vacant posts of Lecturer (DIET). The application form has been made available on the commission's official website, appsc.gov.in. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 25 positions in total.

The candidates who are eligible to appear for the above-mentioned recruitment exam can access and fill out the registration form. Candidates can also reach the application form by clicking here. The last date to register for the examination is September 4, 2024.

"Those who have already registered in OTR need not register again and they can directly login to fill up online form using the same user ID and password," the official notification read.

"Candidates are required to apply online on https://appsc.gov.in. Detailed instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the APPSC website (https://appsc.gov.in). The applicants are advised to submit only single application, however, if due to any unavoidable situation, he/she submits another/multiple applications, the application with the highest Registration ID (RID) will be accepted by the Commission. Therefore, the highest RID application should be complete in all respects. The fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID," it added.

The National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) stipulates that teacher educators in D.El Ed. must hold a master's degree with 50% of the possible points in social science, humanities, science, mathematics, or language, as well as an M.Ed. or an MA in education.

Application Fee

(1) Applicants must pay a pair fee of <1501- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty) for candidates who are eligible for Assimilation and Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred) for all other candidates.

(2) The Arunachal Pradesh Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018's Section 19, exempts PwD candidates from paying the application fee.

(1) Signature of the candidate on white paper with a black ink pen (40–50 kb in jpg format).

(2) A color passport photo, most recent (40–100 kb in jpg format). The image must be front-facing, taken against a white background, and without any sunglasses or headgear on.

(3) To meet the requirements, a self-certified copy of the Master's degree certificates and mark sheets from the concerned university's assistant registrar, registrar, controller of examinations, or vice chancellor must be submitted.

(4) Only a self-certified photocopy of the matriculation certificate, issued by the board, will be accepted as identification.

(5) For Aadhar Card holders (PRC/EPIC) and APST candidates, a self-attested photocopy of their APST certificate is required.

How Can I Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Locate the application link on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: Compose the application now.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Cover the required application costs.

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.