Apply Now: Junior Assistant Roles At University College Of Medical Sciences; 26 Vacancies

The University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) |

The University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment process for the 26 open Junior Assistant positions. Applicants who meet the requirements can apply online at www.ucms.ac.in. The application deadline is October 9, 2024.

Application Fees

Application fees should be paid online (https://www.ucms.ac.in/common/onlinepayment) while filling and submitting the application form as per details given below: 

Application Fee payable is Rs. 500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category. 

No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD and Women Applicants. 

Applications with incomplete information or without requisite fee shall be rejected. 

Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances

It is recommended that applicants provide a full, accurate, and up-to-date email address on their online application form because the college will only use email for all correspondence, including interview letters. It is mandatory for the applicants to frequently check the College's website, as any updates, notifications, or corrections will only be posted there.

Important Points To Note

It is important to note that applications that are incomplete in any way or do not meet the eligibility requirements stated in this advertisement will be summarily rejected. It is recommended that applicants read the comprehensive notice posted on the college website before submitting an online application.

Every applicant must submit their online application using the required format, complete, accurate information, and attachments at https://www.ucms.ac.in/administration/showcareers. The applicant alone will be in charge of verifying the accuracy of the data they submit. The college's website, www.ucms.ac.in, also has all of the advertisement's details, including requirements for education and experience as well as general guidelines. The applicants are required to read the complete details before filling out the form.

"The College shall process the applications entirely on the basis of information/documents uploaded/attached with the application. In case the information/documents are found to be false/incorrect by way of omission or commission, the responsibility shall lie solely with the applicant, and the applicant shall be liable for action as per law," read the official notification.

For further details, please visit the college website : www.ucms.ac.in.