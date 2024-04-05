Applications Open For IIT Kharagpur's Director Post, Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

IIT Kharagpur | official website (Representational Pic)

Applications are being accepted for the position of Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, according to the Ministry of Education (MoE). By May 31, 2024, the applications must arrive at the MoE office in Delhi.

Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by visiting the MoE's official website and reviewing the complete material.

Applications should highlight the candidate's research, teaching, academic partnerships with industry, and administrative accomplishments. A two-page statement outlining the institution's vision, a two-page rationale for the candidature, and the contact information for a minimum of two eminent people should also be included.

Eligibility Criteria

The position is open to candidates who are under 60 years old, have at least five years of administrative experience, and possess the leadership skills necessary to lead an institute of national importance. He or she must possess a PhD in an engineering-related field with honours, or an equivalent degree from a previous institution. In extreme circumstances, candidates with degrees in management, science, or maths might be taken into consideration if they have a stellar academic record.



In addition, the candidate must have advised PhD students and have at least ten years of experience teaching as a professor in a reputable engineering or technology institution or university.

Salary

The monthly fixed salary for this position is ₹ 2,25,000 (updated), plus allowances as specified by the regulations.