Applications Open For Director Of IIT Hyderabad: Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

IIT Hyderabad | Official Website

Applications are being accepted for the post of director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad by the Ministry of Education (MoE). By May 31, 2024, the applications must arrive at the MoE office in Delhi.



Candidates who meet the requirements can apply by visiting the MoE's official website and reviewing the complete material.

Candidates must submit a thorough résumé in the necessary format, emphasizing their accomplishments in administration, research, teaching, and industry-academia partnerships. A two-page rationale for the candidate's candidacy must also be included in the application.

Salary

₹ 2,25,000 (updated) per month is the set wage for this position, with rules dictating allowances. The position will be filled on a contract basis for a term of five years, or until the individual turns seventy years old, whichever comes first.



Required Qualifications



The position is open to candidates who are under 60 years old, have at least five years of administrative experience, and possess the leadership skills necessary to lead an institute of national significance. He or she must possess a PhD in an engineering-related field with honors, or an equivalent degree from a previous institution.

In exceptional circumstances, candidates with degrees in science, math, or management might be taken into consideration if they have a stellar academic record overall, at least ten years of experience as a professor in a reputable university or engineering institute, and the ability to mentor PhD students.

