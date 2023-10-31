Applications Now Open For PGDM 2024-26 Batch At FORE School Of Management

FORE School of Management (Delhi) |

Application for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program at FORE School of Management (FSM) has officially opened its doors for applications for the 2024-26 batch.

Eligibility Criteria:

To be eligible for admission, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Hold a Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent recognized by AICTE/UGC/AIU.

Have a valid CAT-2023, XAT-2024, or GMAT score (GMAT Score should be from a test taken between January 1, 2022, and January 31, 2024).

Applicants who are in their final year of graduation in 2024 can also apply, but they must provide proof of graduation by October 1, 2024.

Application Fees:

The application fees vary based on the number of programs a candidate applies for: Rs. 1,770 for one program, Rs. 2,360 for two programs, Rs. 2,655 for three programs and Rs. 2,950 for four programs.

FORE School of Management offers a variety of programs, including the 2-year full-time AICTE-approved PGDM program, along with specialisations in International Business (PGDM-IB), Finance Management (PGDM-FM), and Big Data Analytics (PGDM-BDA). They also offer a Fellow program in Management.

The institution recently celebrated a successful Final Placement process for the Batch of 2021-23, with a total of 152 corporate partners joining hands with the institution. The Batch consists of 369 students across various programs, including PGDM, PGDM (IB), PGDM (FM), and PGDM (BDA).

For those eager to apply and embark on their management journey, visit the official website at https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/

Read Also Birla Institute Of Management Technology Partners With UNIVO Education For PGDM Online Programme

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)