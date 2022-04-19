APJEE 2022: Registration begins today, know how to apply at apdhte.nic.in

The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) will begin the application process for the Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 today, April 19. Interested candidates should submit their applications online at apdhte.nic.in

According to the official announcement, the APJEE 2022 will be held on June 25, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration and submission of APJEE application forms began on April 19, 2022, and will end on June 15, 2022. Candidates who successfully register for APJEE 2022 will receive their admit cards via the official website on June 18, 2022.

Aadhaar card, class 10 and 12 marksheets, scanned copy of passport size photo, scanned copy of the signature, reservation or category certificates, caste category certificate, specially-abled person (PWD) certificate (if applicable), and domicile certificate are all required for application.

Here's how to apply:

1. Visit the official website, apdhte.nic.in.

2. Select the APJEE 2022 registration link.

3. Fill out and submit the registration form.

4: Sign in and fill out the application.

5: Submit your application after uploading your documents and paying the application fee.

The APJEE entrance exam is held to admit students to various engineering and diploma programmes offered by the state's polytechnics.

