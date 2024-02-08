APDSC 2024: 6100 Vacancies Announced For Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test; Apply At apdsc.apcfss.in | Pixabay (Representational)

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released a short announcement about the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024. The official notification can be accessed on the website apdsc.apcfss.in for viewing and submitting applications.

The recruitment campaign aims to fill 6100 vacancies through this test, with the detailed notification set to be published on the official website on February 12, 2024.

Out of the 6100 available posts, 2280 are for SGT, 2299 for School Assistant, 1264 for TGT, and 215 for PGT roles.

Important Dates for APDSC 2024:

Detailed notification release: February 12, 2024

Commencement of AP DSC Registration: February 12, 2024

Announcement of results: April 07, 2024

Read Also Chief Minister Announces 15,000 Police Jobs and 64 Group I Openings

The APDSC acts as the main channel for assessing candidates' suitability for teaching roles in Andhra Pradesh. The selection process will involve multiple steps, such as registration, inputting personal and educational information, paying the application fee, and others.

Those interested in applying can do so online by following the provided steps:

Visit the official website https://apdsc.apcfss.in/.

Click on the "APDSC Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details as prompted.

Submit the completed application form.

Upload the necessary documents as per instructions.

Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.