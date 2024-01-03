APBSE Releases NMMS 2023 Final Answer Key; Scholarship Details and Download Instructions Announced | Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has released the final answer key for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test 2023 on January 3, 2024. To access the AP NMMS final answer key 2023, candidates who participated in the scholarship exam can visit the official website of APBSE at bse.ap.gov.in.

Passing criteria for students in the general, OBC, and physically challenged categories is set at 40%, while SC and ST students must secure 32% to pass the NMMS 2023 exam. The Ministry of Human Resource Development will grant the NMMS scholarship to 1,000,000 students nationwide, with 4,087 scholarships earmarked for Andhra Pradesh.

Successful candidates will receive Rs 12,000 per year upon opening a joint savings bank account with their parents in any nationalized bank. Other types of accounts will be declined when disbursing the scholarship. The AP NMMS final answer key 2023 enables students to estimate their exam scores.

How to download?

To download it, candidates need to enter their login details, including registration number and date of birth. Follow these steps: Visit bse.ap.gov.in, click on "NMMS AP Scholarship Answer Key Download," enter application number and phone number, click "Submit," and download the AP NMMS 2023 Final Answer Key for reference.