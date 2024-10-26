AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow; Check At aptet.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) final answer key will be released by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department tomorrow, October 27. The final AP TET answer keys for every paper will be made available at aptet.apcfss.in.

Candidates were given the opportunity to raise any objections to the AP TET provisional answer keys, which were made available in phases. After examining the objections, the final answer keys will be created. The final answer key will be used to create the eligibility test result.

Important dates:

Exam Dates: October 3 to October 21, 2024

Final answer key: October 27

AP TET 2024 exam result: November 2

Exam timings:

Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12 pm

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 5 pm

How to check AP TET 2024 final answer key:

Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

If necessary, click the link to download the final answer key or the result.

Enter your login information.

Verify and download the completed scorecard and answer key.

AP TET Passing:

In the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, candidates in the open category must receive 60% of the possible points, while those in the BC category must receive 50%. The pass rate for candidates who are SC, ST, ex-servicemen, or differently abled (PH) is 40%. The pass certificate will be good for as long as you live.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know more information.