 AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Out: 76.14% Pass Overall; Girls Outshine Boys Again
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP SSC Supplementary Exam Results 2025 at bse.ap.gov.in. A total of 1,23,477 students took the supplementary exams, which were held between May 19 and May 28, 2025. The overall pass percentage recorded is 76.14%.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025 | File Image

Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams can now access their marks memo at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2025: Where To Check

- bse.ap.gov.in

- results.bse.ap.gov.in

- results.apcfss.in

This year, a total of 1,23,477 students took the supplementary exams, which were held between May 19 and May 28, 2025. The overall pass percentage recorded is 76.14%. Continuing the trend, girls performed better than boys, with 80.10% of girls passing compared to 73.55% of boys.

To check their results, students must enter their roll number on the official result portal.

In order to pass, students are required to score at least 35% in each subject and overall. Along with their marks, students also receive grades based on their performance:

- A1 for scores of 91 and above

- A2 for marks between 81 and 90

- B1 for scores ranging from 71 to 80

- C grade for marks between 61 and 70

The supplementary exams gave students a second chance to improve their performance after the main AP SSC results, which were released on April 23, 2025. In the main exams, 6,14,459 students appeared, with 4,98,585 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.41%.

Among districts, Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top performer with a 93.90% pass rate, followed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema at 91.43%, and Visakhapatnam at 89.14%. In terms of gender performance in the main exam, girls secured an 84.09% pass rate, while boys stood at 78.31%.

