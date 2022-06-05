AP SSC Results to be out tomorrow; find on ap.nic.in.

File Photo

Andhra Pradesh: Tomorrow, June 6, 2022, the AP 10th Results 2022 will be released. Around 11 a.m., BSE AP is expected to release the SSC Results 2022. Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 examination were delayed by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP). They were initially to be announced today, June 4.

You can access the SSC, Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

According to BSEAP, there will not be a 10th merit list and students will receive grades instead of marks.

Here is how to check the AP SSC Result 2022:

Go to the official website- bse.ap.gov.in Click on AP SSC result 2022 link and enter your log-in details- roll number, date of birth The 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download the SSC results 2022, and take a printout for further references.

Around six lakh students appeared for the SSC exam 2022 that was held in May. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100 percent.