AP SSC 10 results 2022 out, know websites to check score

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the SSC or class 10 results. Candidates who took the exam can check their results on the state education board's official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
Here are the websites where students can check their result:
bse.ap.gov.in
manabadi.com
bie.ap.gov.in
If students are unable to log in to the website due to high traffic on the official BSEAP website, they can use the SMS facility to check it. The AP SSC results 2022 will be sent straight to the registered mobile number by the Andhra Pradesh Board. Type APSSC <space>registered number (given on the admission card) and send it to 56300 in SMS format. The AP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent to the phone number provided after registration.
