AP POLYCET 2024: Exam Date, Registration, Eligibility & Free Coaching Details

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training has announced that the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) will be held on April 27, as per reports attributed to technical education commission Chadalavada Nagarani. Here are the key details surrounding the examination:

Exam Date:

AP POLYCET 2024 is scheduled for April 27, 2024.

Registration:

The registration process for AP POLYCET typically commences in February. Eligible candidates can register on the official website, polycetap.nic.in, which is set to be launched soon along with the notification and application form.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students who have passed the SSC Class 10 exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 35% aggregate marks, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, are eligible to apply for the POLYCET exam in 2024.

Exam Pattern:

The POLYCET question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Mathematics will comprise 60 questions, while physics and chemistry will each have 30 questions.

Free Coaching:

The government has announced that all 87 government polytechnic colleges in the state will provide free coaching in English and Telugu for POLYCET-2024. Additionally, preparation books will be distributed free of charge to students after the completion of Class 10 exams.

The AP POLYCET exam serves as the gateway for admission to various diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2024-25.