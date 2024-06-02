AP PGECET 2024 Answer Key; Raise Objection By Today | File Photo

The AP PGECET answer key 2024 for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2024 has been made available by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. The answer keys and response sheets for the May 29 exam are available for download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PGECET, the official website of AP PGECET. Today, June 2, is the last day to challenge the computer science engineering, geo-informatics and geotechnology, and pharmacy answer keys.

To view and download the response sheets, students must enter their registration number and PGECET hall ticket number.



To file objections against the answer keys, candidates must click the 'Key Objections' link and log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

How to check?



-Applicants must go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, the official website of the AP PGECET.

-Select the "Master question papers with preliminary keys" link from the homepage.

-Question papers broken down by subject and initial answer keys will appear on the screen when you click.

-Next, click the exam link that you took to see a PDF appear on your screen.

=After that, save the PDF version of the AP PGECET answer key for future use.

Important Dates

The schedule states that the answer key for the exam that was held on May 29 was made available on May 31. The deadline for voicing concerns about the answer key is June 2 at 5 p.m. Furthermore, on June 1, at 5 p.m., the answer key for the exam that was administered on May 30 was made available. Students have until June 3 at 5 p.m. to object to the preliminary keys. The answer key for the May 31 exams will be released at 5:00 PM on June 2 and the objection period will be open until 5:00 PM on June 4th.