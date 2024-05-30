AP LAWCET Correction Window Now OPEN, Exam On June 9 | Representative image

Today, May 30, marks the opening of the Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) application form correction window, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates may make changes to their AP LAWCET 2024 application form until June 1.

Application Correction Category- 1

APSCHE will provide two sorts of application correction facilities for AP LAWCET 2024. Applicants in category 1 are not able to directly modify some fields. Additionally, they can write a formal request for correction to helpdeskaplawcet@apsche.org, the convener, AP LAWCET 2024, together with valid scanned copies of their supporting paperwork.

Application Correction Category- 2

Under this category, candidates may change their father's name, date of birth, signature, qualifying hall ticket number, and photo. Candidates in category 2 are required to make any necessary modifications to the online application form within the designated time frame.

How to edit?

Those who filled out the AP LAWCET 2024 application form can edit it by going to the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET. Candidates must provide their payment ID, qualifying exam hall ticket number, date of birth, cell phone number, and SSC hall ticket number in order to access and edit the AP LAWCET 2024 application form.

-Visit cats.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official APSCHE website.

-In step two, select "AP LAWCET – 2024."

-On the new homepage, choose 'Category - 2'.

-Log in with your credentials.

-Update the information you need, then hit submit.

-Download the programme to use at a later time.

AP LAWCET exam 2024



On June 9, the AP LAWCET 2024 exam is due. The exam will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in a single shift. On June 10, 11, and 12, candidates have the opportunity to protest to the provisional answer key for the AP LAWCET 2024.