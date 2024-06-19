AP PGECET 2024: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Results Released!

AP PGECET 2024 Results |

AP PGECET 2024 Results: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2024 were released today by Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati. On the official website, cets.apsche.gov.in, all candidates who took the AP PGECET 2024 examination can now view their scores and rank cards.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

It is recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

A rank based on marks will be awarded to candidates who have scored at least 25%, or 30 out of 120 total marks. These candidates are deemed qualified. Entrants to postgraduate engineering programs may participate in the counseling procedure for admission to all applicants who have been deemed qualified for the AP PGECET 2024.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the counseling dates for the AP PGECET 2024 soon. Several state schools and universities will use their place in the rankings and the cutoff releases to choose which courses and colleges to assign the candidates to. Every year, a number of state institutions and universities administer the AP PGECET exam to applicants seeking acceptance to MTech and ME programs.