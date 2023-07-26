AP OAMDC Web Counselling 2023: APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges

APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges | Representative image

The last date for web option entry to Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC 2023) has been extended to July 27 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who have registered for the AP OAMDC counselling 2023 for admission to degree colleges in the state can select their preferred choices through the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Through the online counselling, candidates will be allotted UG admission in government, government-aided, private degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Important Points For AP OAMDC Web counselling 2023:

In case applicants don’t have anything to change on the application form, they can proceed directly to enter web-option. Once the options are exercised, data can't be modified.

Candidates will have to choose the preferred colleges and courses and save the options.

Those who already exercised the option will be able to revisit the web option page to add or modify the option or to change the order of sequence before the last date.

If the exercised options are saved and not freezed, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.

Applicants will have to save desired web options before selecting the next college.

Read Also Registration Begins July 24 Onwards For AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule Here

The AP OAMDC web counselling 2023 is done to grant admission for the seats available in undergraduate (UG) programmes in arts, science, social sciences, commerce, management, computer applications and social work, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)