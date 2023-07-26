 AP OAMDC Web Counselling 2023: APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP OAMDC Web Counselling 2023: APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges

AP OAMDC Web Counselling 2023: APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges

Through the online counselling, candidates will be allotted UG admission in government, government-aided, private degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
APSCHE Extends Last Date For Admissions To Degree Colleges | Representative image

The last date for web option entry to Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC 2023) has been extended to July 27 by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who have registered for the AP OAMDC counselling 2023 for admission to degree colleges in the state can select their preferred choices through the official website at oamdc-apsche.aptonline.in. Through the online counselling, candidates will be allotted UG admission in government, government-aided, private degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Important Points For AP OAMDC Web counselling 2023:

In case applicants don’t have anything to change on the application form, they can proceed directly to enter web-option. Once the options are exercised, data can't be modified.

Candidates will have to choose the preferred colleges and courses and save the options.

Those who already exercised the option will be able to revisit the web option page to add or modify the option or to change the order of sequence before the last date.

If the exercised options are saved and not freezed, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.

Applicants will have to save desired web options before selecting the next college.

Read Also
Registration Begins July 24 Onwards For AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule Here
article-image

The AP OAMDC web counselling 2023 is done to grant admission for the seats available in undergraduate (UG) programmes in arts, science, social sciences, commerce, management, computer applications and social work, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top 10 Universities In London As per Latest QS Rankings

Top 10 Universities In London As per Latest QS Rankings

Murmu Calls Upon Medical Students Of Atut Bandhan Family To Help Other Needy Students

Murmu Calls Upon Medical Students Of Atut Bandhan Family To Help Other Needy Students

Two-Day Holidays For Educational Institutions In Telangana Due To Rains

Two-Day Holidays For Educational Institutions In Telangana Due To Rains

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

No College Of Haryana Will Be Given Affiliation By Punjab University: Mann

No College Of Haryana Will Be Given Affiliation By Punjab University: Mann