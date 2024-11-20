 AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins
Candidates who meet the requirements can complete the AP LAWCET 2024 phase 2 choice filling by going to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
AP LAWCET 2024 | Representative Image/Unsplash

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 phase 2 choice filling is now open, as of today, November 20, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who meet the requirements can complete the AP LAWCET 2024 phase 2 choice filling by going to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.

The published timetable states that the deadline for AP LAWCET 2024 phase 2 web option entry is November 23. The dates for the online certificate verification procedure were November 15–19. On November 26, the results of the AP LAWCET 2024 phase 2 seat allocation will be made public. AP LAWCET 2024 phase 2 shortlisted candidates must report to the designated college between November 27 and November 30.

Important dates:

AP LAWCET 2024 Phase 2 Timeline:

1. Online Certificate Verification: November 15-19

2. Web Option Entry:

- Deadline: November 23

3. Seat Allocation Result:

- Announcement Date: November 26

4. Reporting to Designated College:

- Dates: November 27-30

How to apply?

-Go to lawcet-sche.aptonline.in, the official website for AP LAWCET counselling.
-Select the link to the counselling web option entry.
-Enter your birthdate and hall ticket number to log in.
-Lock the selected options.
-Click "Submit" after saving the selected options.
-For additional reference, download the confirmation document.

Required documents:

1. AP LAWCET 2024 Rank Card

2. AP LAWCET 2024 Hall Ticket

3. Marks Memo (Degree/PG)

4. Degree/PG Certificate

5. Intermediate (+2) Certificate

6. SSC (10th) Certificate

7. Transfer Certificate (TC)

8. Migration Certificate (for non-Andhra Pradesh candidates)

9. Study Certificate (from 6th to Degree/PG)

10. Caste Certificate (SC/ST/BC/EWS)

11. Income Certificate (for fee reimbursement)

12. Physically Handicapped (PH) Certificate (if applicable)

13. NCC/Sports/Extra Curricular Activities Certificate (if applicable)

