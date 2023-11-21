 AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Revised Schedule
AP LAWCET Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Revised Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has extended the last date of AP LAWCET counselling registration 2023. As per the schedule, AP LAWCET 2023 counselling registration has been extended till November 22, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Representative image

Candidates yet to participate in the AP LAWCET counselling registration process, should visit the official website- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in and enter the login credentials, such as hall ticket number and date of birth to complete the registration by the stipulated date.

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved categories is Rs 1,000 which is non-refundable. While SC, ST and physically disabled applicants will have to pay Rs 500. Students can make payment through debit card, credit card, or UPI.

As per the revised counselling schedule, the verification of documents will be conducted till November 24 for candidates who register successfully.

Post that the authority will not further extend the last date of registration, hence, the candidates are advised to complete it without fail, otherwise, the authority will not give a further chance of counselling registration.

Documents required

AP LAWCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket.

Degree or intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate and memorandum of marks

Transfer certificate.

SSC or its equivalent marks memo

Study certificate giving the details of past seven years of study from 1st appearance of qualifying exam.

Residence certificate for preceding seven years of the qualifying examination.

Latest income certificate, ration card issued by the competent authority.

Aadhaar card or any government issued ID card such as PAN card or driving license.

Caste certificate issued by competent authority containing the name of the candidate

Minority certificate or EWS certificate if applicable.

