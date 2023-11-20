 KIIT Opens Registration Window For KIITEE 2024 Exam, Check Steps To Apply
March 10 is the deadline for submitting the application

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Kalinga Institute Of Industrial Technology (KIIT) | File Photo

Applications for the KIIT entrance exam (KIITEE) 2024 are now being accepted at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar. Candidates who meet the requirements can fill out the KIITEE 2024 application form at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, the official KIIT website. March 10 is the deadline for submitting the application.

The KIITEE application form 2024 will only be accessible online. Following the registration process, the exam authority will start booking KIITEE slots for 2024. Examinees must complete the KIITEE slot booking process using their application number and birthdate. Following slot booking, candidates will be able to download the KIITEE admit card 2024. Candidates must bring a valid photo ID as proof of identity to the exam center in addition to their KIITEE 2024 admit card. The KIITEE result 2024 will be made public by the authorities a few days after the test is over. As they prepare for the exam, candidates can consult the KIITEE mock test 2024. 

How to apply?

The official website can be found at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Click the registration link on the home page.

Enter your name, email address, and contact details in the registration form.

After that, log in using the credentials you created when registering.

Provide the necessary information on the application form.

Paid the fees and uploaded the necessary documents.

After submitting, download the confirmation page, then print it out.

article-image

