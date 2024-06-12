AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At 5 PM

Representative Image

The AP LAWCET 2024 provisional answer key objection window ends at 5 PM today, June 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the AP LAWCET 2024 exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key must complete the process on the official website before the deadline.

The provisional answer key was released on June 11, 2024. The final answer key and the AP LAWCET 2024 results are expected to be announced soon thereafter.

Important Dates and Time:

Provisional Answer Key Release: June 11, 2024

Objection Window Closes: June 12, 2024, at 5 PM

How to raise objections:

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link provided for AP LAWCET answer key objections.

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to log in.

Choose the question number and the answer link you wish to challenge.

Provide your objections along with supporting documents.

Save the objections and click on submit.

Read Also AP LAWCET 2024 Answer Key Releasing Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Candidates are advised to carefully review their response sheets against the provisional answer key before submitting their objections.