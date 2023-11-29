 AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test phase 1 results release November 30. For more updates check their official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
AP LAWCET 2023 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to unveil the results of the Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment on November 30. Candidates eagerly awaiting their outcomes can access the information on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Important Dates:

Counselling Registration: November 17 to November 22

Seat Allotment Result Release: November 30

Reporting to Allotted College: December 1 to December 2

How to Check AP LAWCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on "AP LAWCET 2023 Result."

Input your login credentials, including your registration details.

Once logged in, your AP LAWCET 2023 seat allotment result will be prominently displayed on the screen.

It is advised to keep a hard copy of the result for any future reference.

Candidates must adhere to the specified timeline, reporting to their allotted colleges between December 1 and December 2. This crucial phase marks the culmination of the counselling process initiated by APSCHE.

article-image

